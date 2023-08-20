News you can trust since 1877
Probe underway to establish cause of “industrial building” fire in Portsmouth after “laundry materials” go up in flames - as fire service release images inside devastated building

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of an “industrial building” fire located in a Fratton residential and retail area which led to “laundry materials” catching alight.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

As reported, giant flames and smoke poured into the sky after the incident at Sunrise Linen Hire Service in New Road, Fratton, around 5.30am.

Destruction from fire inside linen premises in New Road, Fratton. Pic HIWFRSDestruction from fire inside linen premises in New Road, Fratton. Pic HIWFRS
Destruction from fire inside linen premises in New Road, Fratton. Pic HIWFRS
Locals reported a “massive fire’ and hearing “screams” as firefighters battled flames. Paramedics and police were in attendance as the street was swamped with firefighters.

Firefighters were at the scene “dampening down” the area to the back of the linen shop hours later. An aerial platform ladder and other specialist equipment were used by fire crews.

An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fire. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have now confirmed no one was hurt.

The fire service, which has also released pictures of the devastation from inside the premises, said in a statement: “We were alerted to an industrial building fire situated behind residential and retail buildings on New Road in Fratton.

“Crews from Southsea, St Marys, Cosham, Havant and Eastleigh were sent to extinguish the fire involving laundry materials at about 5.50am. The owner of the building was called to the scene, and relevant gas and electric companies attended to isolate supplies in order to support the crews.

“No one was injured in the blaze. Crews conducted community fire safety and reassurance to locals. The stop message was shared at 8.32am.​”

