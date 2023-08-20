As reported, giant flames and smoke poured into the sky after the incident at Sunrise Linen Hire Service in New Road, Fratton, around 5.30am.

Destruction from fire inside linen premises in New Road, Fratton. Pic HIWFRS

Locals reported a “massive fire’ and hearing “screams” as firefighters battled flames. Paramedics and police were in attendance as the street was swamped with firefighters.

Firefighters were at the scene “dampening down” the area to the back of the linen shop hours later. An aerial platform ladder and other specialist equipment were used by fire crews.

An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fire. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have now confirmed no one was hurt.

The fire service, which has also released pictures of the devastation from inside the premises, said in a statement: “We were alerted to an industrial building fire situated behind residential and retail buildings on New Road in Fratton.

“Crews from Southsea, St Marys, Cosham, Havant and Eastleigh were sent to extinguish the fire involving laundry materials at about 5.50am. The owner of the building was called to the scene, and relevant gas and electric companies attended to isolate supplies in order to support the crews.