England fans Tom Egerton (left) and Tom King (right), at the Cabana Hop Garden in Doha. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Three Lions will go toe-to-toe with a side featuring stars such as Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Ismaila Sarr from Watford. Supporters in Qatar’s capital city Doha were in a relaxed mood ahead of the round-of-16 tie, with some already looking ahead to a potential quarter-final clash with France. Senegalese fans based in England have spoken of conflicting family allegiances ahead of the game, with one fan joking his son ‘might not have supper, depending on the result’.

Friends Tom Egerton and Tom King, both 31 and from Hampshire, were dressed in traditional Arab robes as they sampled the atmosphere with other England fans at the Cabana Hop Garden. Flags from Carlisle to Plymouth and beyond were draped around the venue with a big screen and music playing, including Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline and Rockin’ All Over the World by Status Quo.

Mr Egerton, who works in property, told the PA news agency: ‘Hopefully Southgate plays positive today and it should be a good game. I reckon it’s going to be 2-1 (to England).’

Mr King, who works in construction, said ‘it’s coming home’ when asked about England and predicted a 3-1 win against Senegal.

Asked about their outfits, the pair said they had been inspired to wear the robes and headdresses after seeing other fans wear them at the Wales game.

