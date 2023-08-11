City MP Stephen Morgan with youngsters at a tennis session in his Portsmouth South constituency

Mr Morgan made the comments following visits to summer holiday provision across his Portsmouth South constituency, including tennis coaching and cooking classes for children – programmes which a new survey says are becoming rarer.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport’s Taking Part Survey, which tracks the participation of children aged 10 and 15 in a range of cultural and sporting activities, shows just how much opportunities have narrowed over the last decade.

Participation among children aged10 in theatre and drama activities has declined by nearly 50%, music participation is down more than a third and competitive sporting activities down 13% with a 16% decline in schools.

Mr Morgan said it was key that local families are made aware of the free opportunities available for their children, particularly given the rising cost of living which has made cultural and sporting experiences more expensive.

A recent study by Campaign for Learning found that cost of living pressures have led to nearly half of children missing out on trips and outings outside of school, with parents also unable to able to afford educational resources and extra-curricular activities.

He added that the nationwide closure of libraries, leisure centres, youth services and sports facilities, such as swimming pools, has stripped opportunities away from children.

Mr Morgan said: “I’ve seen some great local projects that are providing Portsmouth children with cultural and sporting opportunities outside of the classroom during the holidays.

“Unfortunately, up and down the country the closure of libraries, swimming pools, youth services and sports clubs over the past decade by the government has made these programmes increasingly rarer and have taken opportunities away from children.