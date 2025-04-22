Enthusiastic runners excel in the Gosport Golden Mile - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:01 BST

Enthusiastic runners took part in the popular Gosport Golden Mile yesterday (Monday, April 21) - including a chicken and the Easter Bunny!

Around 200 people took part in the flat and fast measured one mile race along the promenade at Stokes Bay - including some in fancy dress - with a seperate adults’ race, children’s race and a wheelchair race all taking place.

Organised by Absolute 545 RunClub and Gosport Rotary Club, all finishers were given a medal with proceeds going to the Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs). For more details visit https://bit.ly/GoldenMile2025.

See our picture gallery from the event:

Taking part in fancy dress was optional! Picture: Sarah Standing (210425-4632)

A runner. Picture: Sarah Standing (210425-4525)

The Gosport Golden Mile took place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday, April 21, 2025, starting off at GAFIRS and finishing at Bayside Cabin in Alverstoke. Picture: Sarah Standing (210425-4352)

Pictured is: Jo Davis from Waterlooville, pinning her race number on her vest ready for her first Gosport Golden Mile race. Picture: Sarah Standing (210425-4343)

