Enthusiastic runners excel in the Gosport Golden Mile - in pictures

Around 200 people took part in the flat and fast measured one mile race along the promenade at Stokes Bay - including some in fancy dress - with a seperate adults’ race, children’s race and a wheelchair race all taking place.
Organised by Absolute 545 RunClub and Gosport Rotary Club, all finishers were given a medal with proceeds going to the Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs). For more details visit https://bit.ly/GoldenMile2025.
See our picture gallery from the event:
Gosport Golden Mile 2025
Taking part in fancy dress was optional!
Gosport Golden Mile 2025
A runner.
Gosport Golden Mile 2025
The Gosport Golden Mile took place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday, April 21, 2025, starting off at GAFIRS and finishing at Bayside Cabin in Alverstoke.

Gosport Golden Mile 2025
Pictured is: Jo Davis from Waterlooville, pinning her race number on her vest ready for her first Gosport Golden Mile race.

