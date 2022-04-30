Residents reported that ‘all the fish’ had died in a half-mile stretch of water near the Berewood estate in Houghton Avenue, yesterday.
The Environment Agency has confirmed that part of the River Wallington had been polluted, but that has now been stemmed.
Read More
The exact nature of the liquid which spilled into the river is being investigated.
Pictures sent to The News show that the water had become foamy and a large number of fish appear to have died, floating to the surface.
A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: ‘Samples have been taken to identify a liquid spilled into a tributary of the River Wallington in Waterlooville on Friday morning.
‘Early investigations found the source of the pollution, which has since been stemmed, came from the nearby Brambles Farm industrial estate.
‘Anyone can report pollution in our rivers and streams to us around the clock on 0800 807060.’