Pollution has been found in a river in Waterlooville. Picture: Jeff Coates

Residents reported that ‘all the fish’ had died in a half-mile stretch of water near the Berewood estate in Houghton Avenue, yesterday.

The Environment Agency has confirmed that part of the River Wallington had been polluted, but that has now been stemmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pollution has been found in a river in Waterlooville. Picture: Jeff Coates

The exact nature of the liquid which spilled into the river is being investigated.

Pictures sent to The News show that the water had become foamy and a large number of fish appear to have died, floating to the surface.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: ‘Samples have been taken to identify a liquid spilled into a tributary of the River Wallington in Waterlooville on Friday morning.

Pollution has been found in a river in Waterlooville. Picture: Jeff Coates

‘Early investigations found the source of the pollution, which has since been stemmed, came from the nearby Brambles Farm industrial estate.