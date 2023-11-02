Storm Ciarán: Live updates as strong winds hit Portsmouth and major incident declared on south coast
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, earlier this week. The forecaster has now updated the warning, with it now hitting the very South East of the country.
Over Portsmouth, there are two yellow weather warnings for wind and rain. The wind warning is in place until 5pm and the rain warning is live until midnight.
The Environment Agency has declared a major incident across Hampshire and the south coast, issuing 54 flood warnings in the area. The storm has already affected the city
The Alexandra Park fireworks display was cancelled for safety reasons yesterday. The Southsea Common extravaganza went ahead. Schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and elsewhere have announced that they will close for the day.
South Western Railway are running an amended timetable. Wightlink and Brittany Ferries have both cancelled several sailings due to blustery conditions, with Hovertravel stating that cancellations tomorrow are likely.
The Met Office said “strong and potentially disruptive winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible until late afternoon”. They added: “Storm Ciarán is likely to bring a spell of strong winds to southern parts of the UK.
"Winds are likely to gust to around 50mph in places inland, but perhaps 60 to 65 mph in a few exposed locations, mainly coasts and hills. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas. Winds will gradually ease from the west later in the afternoon and through the evening.”
Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth
Major incident declared in Hampshire
Tree causes delays
A tree has caused delays for rail users near Fareham
The Met Office issues warning
Flooding warning
Hampshire County Council has warned people of flooded roads with a number of incidents across the county
Storm Ciaran is here.
The Met Office said Storm Ciaran is starting to hit the south coast.
They reported on X: "#StormCiarán is now arriving from the southwest.
"Although there is still some uncertainty in the exact track, the strongest winds will be to the south of the low, with the greatest impacts likely along the south coast."
E-scooters will not work tomorrow due to Storm Ciarán
Beryl Bikes and Voi e-scooters will not be operational tomorrow due to Storm Ciarán for safety reasons.
Portsmouth City Council reported on Facebook: "Beryl bikes and Voi Technology rental e-scooters will not be available to ride during the storm in Portsmouth to help keep everyone safe.
"Both operators are closely monitoring the weather, and when it's safe to rent a bike or e-scooter again, the apps will be updated to allow rides."
Storm affecting bin collections
Portsmouth City Council said bin collections will be disrupted tomorrow due to Storm Ciarán.
The reported on Facebook: "We will be monitoring the situation on an hourly basis. If the weather becomes too severe, we may suspend waste collection services to keep our crews safe.
"If this happens, we will post updates on here, on our website, and on our email bulletin. Please help us keep the city safe. Consider where you place your bin for collection and bring it back in as soon as possible once emptied (if safe to do so), as strong winds are likely to blow bins over. "Some Household Waste Recycling Centres may also need to close. If this happens, an email will be sent directly to residents who have bookings for Thursday."
Storm Gates Update - Gosport
Gosport Police have issued an update about the storm gates.
The force said: "WEATHER WARNING - Please be advised that the storm gates on Stokes Bay Road, Gosport will be closed at 7.30pm this evening and will be checked again after 07:00am Friday, November 3. Please share and travel safely."
Hampshire County Council has announced that all of its country parks, including Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Staunton Country Park and Butser Hill will be closed on Thursday, November 2.
One of the wettest Octobers on record
A Met Office senior scientist said this October was one of the wettest on record.
Michael Kendon said: “Despite some warmth in the south early on, October 2023 overall goes down as a wet month for much of the UK, with some areas seeing record-breaking levels of rainfall.
“From mid-month, a blocking high set up over Scandinavia has tended to prevent low pressure systems from clearing the UK to the east. Associated with this, the frequent unusual south-easterly flow in eastern Scotland has particularly contributed to the wet month in this area – normally one of the driest parts of the UK.
“Interestingly, areas to the west, where you’d typically see more rain at this time of year, have been sheltered by the mountains from the worst of the weather, with generally below-average rainfall during the month. This has helped prevent national figures from threatening any records.”