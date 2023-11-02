The reported on Facebook: "We will be monitoring the situation on an hourly basis. If the weather becomes too severe, we may suspend waste collection services to keep our crews safe.

"If this happens, we will post updates on here, on our website, and on our email bulletin. Please help us keep the city safe. Consider where you place your bin for collection and bring it back in as soon as possible once emptied (if safe to do so), as strong winds are likely to blow bins over. "Some Household Waste Recycling Centres may also need to close. If this happens, an email will be sent directly to residents who have bookings for Thursday."