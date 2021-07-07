Spirits are high at the Milton Arms pub, in Milton, as revellers prepare themselves for the much-anticipated crunch match.

The winner of tonight’s game will go on to play Italy in the finals - also being held at Wembley.

Fans at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth before the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark Picture: Sam Stephenson

Among the crowd at the Milton Arms was 16-year-old Blake O’Neill.

The teenager was full of hope and said: ‘I have known nothing but failure from England but I really think this team is something special. They’re world-beaters and are truly world class.’

He added the performance by Gareth Southgate’s men in the tournament so far had reinvigorated the nation’s spirits following 18-months of coronavirus heartache.

‘Football is the nation’s game,’ added the Blake. ‘We created it. In the past we haven’t been the best at it. But it’s coming home. It’s like a religion.’

Staff at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth before the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark Picture: Sam Stephenson

Ben Hatton was also watching the match in the Milton Arms’ beer garden.

Talking to The News ahead of the build-up - with fellow punters chanting, ‘Southgate you’re the one, you still turn me on - football’s coming home again’ - the 29-year-old said: ‘It’s going to be a three-nil win to England.

‘We have been improving every game but we still haven’t hit our peak yet.

‘If we win, it’ll mean the world to me. I’m 29 and I can vaguely Euro ‘96 which was such a disappointment. We’re so much better now.’

Jordan Webb, 24, was watching the match with a St George’s flag wrapped around his shoulders and agreed.

Speaking before the game kicked off, he said: ‘I think this will be the hardest match so far. Denmark are definitely going to be up for it, especially after what happened to Christian Eriksen.