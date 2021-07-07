Euro 2020: Portsmouth fans confident as England and Denmark prepare for kick-off
CHANTS of ‘it’s coming home’ have been ringing out in pubs across Portsmouth as hundreds of punters prepare to watch England take on Denmark in tonight’s Euros semi-final clash.
Spirits are high at the Milton Arms pub, in Milton, as revellers prepare themselves for the much-anticipated crunch match.
The winner of tonight’s game will go on to play Italy in the finals - also being held at Wembley.
Among the crowd at the Milton Arms was 16-year-old Blake O’Neill.
The teenager was full of hope and said: ‘I have known nothing but failure from England but I really think this team is something special. They’re world-beaters and are truly world class.’
He added the performance by Gareth Southgate’s men in the tournament so far had reinvigorated the nation’s spirits following 18-months of coronavirus heartache.
‘Football is the nation’s game,’ added the Blake. ‘We created it. In the past we haven’t been the best at it. But it’s coming home. It’s like a religion.’
Ben Hatton was also watching the match in the Milton Arms’ beer garden.
Talking to The News ahead of the build-up - with fellow punters chanting, ‘Southgate you’re the one, you still turn me on - football’s coming home again’ - the 29-year-old said: ‘It’s going to be a three-nil win to England.
‘We have been improving every game but we still haven’t hit our peak yet.
‘If we win, it’ll mean the world to me. I’m 29 and I can vaguely Euro ‘96 which was such a disappointment. We’re so much better now.’
Jordan Webb, 24, was watching the match with a St George’s flag wrapped around his shoulders and agreed.
Speaking before the game kicked off, he said: ‘I think this will be the hardest match so far. Denmark are definitely going to be up for it, especially after what happened to Christian Eriksen.
‘But I’m confident we will make it into the finals and we can win it. Italy has a good defence but their centre-halves are 37 and 34 - they don’t have the pace.’