Patriotic Rachel Jones and her partner Nick Jordan were stunned when they were told to take down the St George flag at their home in Lumsden Road, Eastney in Portsmouth.

Scaffolding at the block of maisonettes had masked the flag for a few weeks.

But mum-of-two Rachel said Seaview Estates Ltd, which manages the property and is based on the same street, told them to remove it when it became visible to passers-by.

Mum-of-two Rachel moved the flag from outside to inside a window.

But the Bookers Wholesale worker said she got a knock on the door on Wednesday from the firm saying the freeholder wanted it gone.

Rachel, 43, obliged but was left annoyed that she could not show her true colours ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

She is excited to see England beat Italy tonight at Wembley Stadium, as is her partner Nick, 50, and 10-year-old daughter Kayleigh.

Her newborn Kelsey, who is six weeks old, will no doubt be told of the result in the months to come.

Rachel told The News: ‘When they knocked on the door I said “what are we allowed, are we allowed curtains?” They said, “you can have curtains” and they walked off.

‘It just seems a shame - it’s once in a lifetime for people like myself to see England get through and they say we’ve got to remove the flag.’

Asked why she wanted to show the flag, Rachel said: ‘It’s patriotic and to cheer on the lads to hopefully win the final. I think it’s quite pathetic really.

‘They’re showing no support and it’s just quite sad.’

Since The News stepped in and contacted Seaview Estates co-director Farid Yeganeh the family has now been given the green light to put up the flag.

A spokesman for Mr Yeganeh said staff had warned people not to climb the scaffolding to put up a flag.

He told The News: ‘They’re in full support for the flags. They’ve got no objection - and football is coming home.

‘Whatever it is, it’s a massive misunderstanding.’

A clause in the couple’s tenancy says they must not 'obscure the windows or doors at the property with any material other (than) domestic curtains or blinds'.

