LiveEuro 2020: Live updates as excitement builds across Portsmouth ahead of England vs Italy
We are just a few hours away from the Euro 2020 final.
England are set to face Italy at Wembley at 8pm tonight.
The Three Lions men’s team are in their first major tournament final for 55 years – the last being at Wembley in 1966 and we all know what happened then!
Excitement is already starting to build up and down the Portsmouth area.
ALSO: Royal Navy crew on HMS Tamar share clip of their own version of Vindaloo while aboard offshore patrol vessel
We will be bringing you all the latest reaction, photos and updates from throughout the day.
Follow along in our live blog below.
Live updates as Portsmouth gets ready for Euro final
Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 12:03
- Pubs expected to be busy across the city
- Kick-off is at 8pm
- England face Italy at Wembley Stadium
Portsmouth police ready dispersal orders and extra officers across the city for the final
Additional police will be on the streets of Portsmouth ahead of England’s historic match in the Euro 2020 final, as officers prepare dispersal orders across the city to deal with unruly crowds.
Following Wednesday’s England vs Denmark match, police were called to Albert Road in Southsea after a ‘large group’ congregated in the road.
Now officers are preparing dispersal orders and additional patrols in certain areas of the city ahead of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
Chief Inspector Mark Lewis from Hampshire Constabulary said he was pleased that the ‘vast majority of fan have been enjoying the tournament safely’ – but the force was ready to deal with those would ‘ruin it for others’.
In case you need more Goosebumps
HMS Tamar is getting into the spirit with this version of Vindaloo!
Cheeky sailors have recorded their own version of Vindaloo ahead of the Euro 2020 final today.
Crew aboard the Portsmouth-based HMS Tamar, a River-class offshore patrol vessel, can be seen parading around the ship to the Fat Les anthem.
The clip was posted on Twitter ahead of the England facing Italy in the first tournament final the English men’s side has faced in 55 years.
One crew member can be seen knocking on the captain’s cabin before leading crew in the song.
Click here to see the video!
Welcome to our live blog
Are you feeling excited yet?
I know I am!
So we will be helping cover the build up to the match in our live blog here. Check back throughout the day!