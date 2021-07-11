Police officers were called to Albert Road in Southsea after a large group congregated in the road on July 7 to ensure public safety. No arrests were made. Pictured: A still from a video captured by Jake Fleming

Additional police will be on the streets of Portsmouth ahead of England’s historic match in the Euro 2020 final, as officers prepare dispersal orders across the city to deal with unruly crowds.

Following Wednesday’s England vs Denmark match, police were called to Albert Road in Southsea after a ‘large group’ congregated in the road.

Now officers are preparing dispersal orders and additional patrols in certain areas of the city ahead of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.