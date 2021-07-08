England fans pictured at the Artillery Arms in Portsmouth, UK, watching England play on TV in the Semi-finals at Wembley. Pictured are fans enjoying the night. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Euro 2020: These were the scenes in Portsmouth as England beat Denmark and reached first final in 55 years

England have made it to their first major tournament final for 55 years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 7:59 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:31 am

The Three Lions beat Denmark 2-1 after extra time at Wembley to book a place against Italy on Sunday.

And unsurprisingly the scenes in pubs across Portsmouth were euphoric.

More than a few of you might be reading this with a sore head and tired eyes.

But here are our best pictures from last night’s historic action.

1. The Artillery Arms

England fans pictured at the Artillery Arms in Portsmouth, UK, watching England play on TV in the Semi-finals at Wembley. Pictured are fans enjoying the night. Picture: Sam Stephenson

2. The Artillery Arms

Staff at the Artillery Arms enjoying the England vs Denmark semi-final. Picture: Sam Stephenson

3. The Artillery Arms

England fans pictured at the Artillery Arms in Portsmouth, UK, watching England play on TV in the Semi-finals at Wembley. Pictured are fans enjoying the night. Picture: Sam Stephenson

4. The Artillery Arms

England fans pictured at the Artillery Arms in Portsmouth, UK, watching England play on TV in the Semi-finals at Wembley. Pictured are fans enjoying the night. Picture: Sam Stephenson

