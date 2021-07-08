The Three Lions beat Denmark 2-1 after extra time at Wembley to book a place against Italy on Sunday.

And unsurprisingly the scenes in pubs across Portsmouth were euphoric.

More than a few of you might be reading this with a sore head and tired eyes.

But here are our best pictures from last night’s historic action.

1. The Artillery Arms England fans pictured at the Artillery Arms in Portsmouth, UK, watching England play on TV in the Semi-finals at Wembley.

2. The Artillery Arms Staff at the Artillery Arms enjoying the England vs Denmark semi-final.

3. The Artillery Arms England fans pictured at the Artillery Arms in Portsmouth, UK, watching England play on TV in the Semi-finals at Wembley.

4. The Artillery Arms England fans pictured at the Artillery Arms in Portsmouth, UK, watching England play on TV in the Semi-finals at Wembley.