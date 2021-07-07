41 of our best pub photos so far during the Euros in Portsmouth
England are in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:08 pm
The Three Lions will take on Denmark at Wembley tonight – having beaten Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.
To get you excited for the game, we have pulled together our best photos from the Euros so far.
MORE: 12 best photos from Portsmouth pubs – 13 photos as fans packed pubs – 26 photos capture the scenes in Southsea pubs as fans celebrated England's win over Germany
Here are 41 of our best photos from the first five game days.
Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?
Page 1 of 10