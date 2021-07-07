Fans watch England v Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, in The Kings pub, Albert Rd, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-14)

41 of our best pub photos so far during the Euros in Portsmouth

England are in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:08 pm

The Three Lions will take on Denmark at Wembley tonight – having beaten Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

To get you excited for the game, we have pulled together our best photos from the Euros so far.

MORE: 12 best photos from Portsmouth pubs13 photos as fans packed pubs26 photos capture the scenes in Southsea pubs as fans celebrated England's win over Germany

Here are 41 of our best photos from the first five game days.

Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?

1. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo

2. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Adam Beckett and his dad Bob. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo

3. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo

4. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Twins Jude and Lenny Wright, 8, from Southsea with Charlie Davies, Ryan Long, Phil Barta and Michael Whitelock. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo
EnglandPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 10