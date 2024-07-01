England don’t make it easy do they? Gareth Southgate’s team were within two minutes of crashing out of the tournament in humiliation. However, from the depths of despair a wonder goal from Jude Bellingham gave them a lifeline before Harry Kane nodded home the winner in extra time.

Fans were certainly put through the wringer as they watched on from pubs across the city. The News visited The Milton Arms, The Vaults, The Kings, Porters and The Phoenix to capture the emotions of the nation.

Here are 17 pictures of an emotion strewn night:

Fans celebrate as England turn the game on its head late on against Slovakia.

Fans in The Milton Arms Pub representing how many people felt for much of the night.

Bob McDonald all set for the game on Albert Road.