Euro 2024 Agony to ecstasy for England fans in Portsmouth pubs as late heroics keep euros dream alive - In pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 1st Jul 2024, 08:36 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 08:36 BST
England fans in Portsmouth experienced the lowest of lows and the highest of highs as their team made it to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

England don’t make it easy do they? Gareth Southgate’s team were within two minutes of crashing out of the tournament in humiliation. However, from the depths of despair a wonder goal from Jude Bellingham gave them a lifeline before Harry Kane nodded home the winner in extra time.

Fans were certainly put through the wringer as they watched on from pubs across the city. The News visited The Milton Arms, The Vaults, The Kings, Porters and The Phoenix to capture the emotions of the nation.

Here are 17 pictures of an emotion strewn night:

Fans celebrate as England turn the game on its head late on against Slovakia.Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Fans in The Milton Arms Pub representing how many people felt for much of the night.Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Bob McDonald all set for the game on Albert Road.Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Fans in The Milton Arms Pub celebrate in disbelief as England scrape through to the quarter finals after extra time.Picture: Sam Stephenson.

