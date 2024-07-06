Celebrations at the Lord John Russell. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakCelebrations at the Lord John Russell. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
Celebrations at the Lord John Russell. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Euro 2024: Portsmouth pubgoers enjoy the highs, and high drama, as England reach semi-final

By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Jul 2024, 22:04 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 22:34 BST
Portsmouth pubgoers enjoyed the highs, and high drama, as England kept their Euro 2024 dreams alive by beating Switzerland on penalties to reach the semi-finals.

Jordan Pickford was the shoot-out hero as England kept their Euro 2024 dreams alive by beating Switzerland on penalties to reach the semi-finals. Three years on from being denied the continental crown on spot-kicks, they had to fight their demons from 12 yards to continue their quest to go one better in Germany .

Bukayo Saka cancelled out Breel Embolo's opener to take the quarter-final to extra-time and onto penalties after it ended 1-1, with the England star converting to bury the ghosts of his Euro 2020 final miss. But Pickford was the star as he saved Manuel Akanji's penalty, with Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up a 5-3 triumph to spark bedlam in Dusseldorf and seal a semi-final spot.

It was a dramatic end to an edgy encounter and England's first shoot-out win since beating the Swiss in the Nations League third-placed play-off five years ago in Portugal.

We joined football fans at Lord John Russell in Albert Road to capture all their reaction to the game. Pictures by Marcin Jedrysiak:

Fans watching England - Switzerland game at the Lord John Russell. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Euro 2024

Fans watching England - Switzerland game at the Lord John Russell. Picture:Marcin JedrysiakPhoto: Marcin Jedrysiak

Fans celebrating at the Lord John Russell. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Euros 2024

Fans celebrating at the Lord John Russell. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakPhoto: Marcin Jedrysiak

Fans watching England - Switzerland game at the Lord John Russell. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Euros 2024

Fans watching England - Switzerland game at the Lord John Russell. Picture:Marcin JedrysiakPhoto: Marcin Jedrysiak

Scenes at the Lord John Russell Albert Rd during England's nail-biting game against Switzerland. Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Euros 2024

Scenes at the Lord John Russell Albert Rd during England's nail-biting game against Switzerland. Marcin JedrysiakPhoto: Marcin Jedrysiak

