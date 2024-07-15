Euro 2024: Turmoil of emotions as England lose to Spain in heartbreaking defeat - 26 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Jul 2024, 07:50 BST
Turmoil of emotions as viewers prayed for England to win in the Euro finals 2024 – 26 pictures.

Football fans flocked to The King’s last night (July 14) in the hope of watching England take home the UEFA European Football Championship trophy. The viewing was extremely tense as Spain took the first goal 47 minutes in – but after the substitution to bring Cole Palmer onto the pitch, there was a swift goal for England 73 minutes in. It was clear that viewers thought it would all end with penalties with four minutes to spare, Spain took a shot and it paid off – leaving England viewers devastated.

Here are 26 pictures depicting the tense viewing of the Euro finals 2024:

Hearts sink as Spain score their second goal. Picture: Mike Cooter (140724)

1. Euro Final 2024

Hearts sink as Spain score their second goal. Picture: Mike Cooter (140724) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Tense viewing at the Kings in Southsea. Picture: Mike Cooter (140724)

2. Euro Final 2024

Tense viewing at the Kings in Southsea. Picture: Mike Cooter (140724) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Made up for the Euro final at the Kings in Southsea. Picture: Mike Cooter (140724)

3. Euro Final 2024

Made up for the Euro final at the Kings in Southsea. Picture: Mike Cooter (140724) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Tense viewing at the Kings in Southsea. Picture: Mike Cooter (140724)

4. Euro Final 2024

Tense viewing at the Kings in Southsea. Picture: Mike Cooter (140724) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SpainEnglandCole Palmer
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice