Football fans flocked to The King’s last night (July 14) in the hope of watching England take home the UEFA European Football Championship trophy. The viewing was extremely tense as Spain took the first goal 47 minutes in – but after the substitution to bring Cole Palmer onto the pitch, there was a swift goal for England 73 minutes in. It was clear that viewers thought it would all end with penalties with four minutes to spare, Spain took a shot and it paid off – leaving England viewers devastated.
Here are 26 pictures depicting the tense viewing of the Euro finals 2024:
