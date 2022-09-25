EuroMillions jackpot winner comes forward to claim £171m win
A CLAIM has been staked for Friday’s £171m EuroMillions jackpot, National Lottery operator Camelot said.
One lucky UK ticket-holder scooped the £171,815,297.80 prize – the third biggest National Lottery win.
It means they are instantly richer than singers Harry Styles, who is worth an estimated £100m, and Adele, worth an estimated £150m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: ‘What an amazing year for UK EuroMillions players.
‘We are delighted to have received a claim for the third biggest ever win and look forward to supporting the ticket-holder and helping them to start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.’
Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.
This is the sixth EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year.
The biggest EuroMillions win was £195m from the draw on July 19. The winner chose to remain anonymous.