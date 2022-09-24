The Live at the Bandstand season had been due to end last weekend but was postponed due to the official period of mourning for The Queen.

Organisers decided to hold a ‘final bumper weekend’ to end the Bandstand season for 2022.

Today's event, dubbed Along The Coast, has been put together by National Youth Theatre associate company Piece of Cake Productions.

Shakira Newton, centre, and other event organisers. Along The Coast event in Castle Field, Southsea, celebrating multiculturalism in the city. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-16)

The entertainment started at 1pm with ‘lo-fi and experimental hip-hop and rap’ performances from ‘some of the area’s brightest emerging black talent’.

Portsmouth residents Emma Morgan and Jenny Tuppen set up camping chairs on Saturday afternoon to enjoy an afternoon of performances.

Jenny said: 'I don't know who is playing but thought we'd turn up and enjoy the music.'

Noku Sunduza, left, and Tatenda Muskwe of Seka Candles. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-08)

Emma added: 'It's a free event, and it brings the community together.

'It's always been really good, and with the cost of living, it's great to have something that only costs about £4 to do.

'The atmosphere is always really nice.'

Friends Chloe Stuckley and Kerry Hatch set up a blanket on Castle Field for an afternoon of live tunes.

From left, Sidnie Brennan, Ellisia Cartwright and Ellie Rowe with Bear. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-13)

The pair had just undertaken an 'amazing' but windy abseil down the Spinnaker Tower in aid of disability charity Challengers.

Chloe, who is from Fareham, said her favourite thing about the event is 'the fact that it is free and local'.

Jenny added: 'It's something different, and it's got a real culture focus.

The Hall family have cycled all the way from Fareham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-14)

'After abseiling the Spinnaker Tower and having a bit of lunch, we thought - let's come down here.'

However, Saturday was a quieter day than the average Live at the Bandstand event, with fewer numbers on Castle Field.

Linda Cotton, a Southsea resident, said: 'Normally on a Sunday it's heaving, it's absolutely packed.

'As it's a Saturday, maybe people don't know enough about it.

'Perhaps they need to promote it more - put some posters up.'

Both days are free public events by Portsmouth City Council, proudly supported by Victorious Festival.

Ummi Akinpelu and her daughter Damilola Akinpelu, right, on Damilola' Ranabear stall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-09)

The Live at The Bandstand has been moved from its traditional home in 2022 due to the ongoing coastal defence works.

Paul Clilverd with his children, Maggie, 3, in pink, and Harry, 7, right, and the child of a family friend, Emmy, 1. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-11)

Alan Dance. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-10)

From left, Justdio, Hushed Clout and DarkStarGraver. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-15)