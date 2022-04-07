The search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions draw on November 12, 2021. The missing ticket was bought in Portsmouth and the winning Millionaire Maker code for this prize was XVGW 54390. The lucky ticket-holder only has until Wednesday, 11 May 2022 to claim their prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

A Portsmouth player ha sa £1m unclaimed prize waiting for them on the EuroMillions

‘We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.

‘We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

‘If you have the winning ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to claim.’

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus the interest it has generated, goes to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.