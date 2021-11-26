The lifechanging sum of money in a recent EuroMillions draw has been left unclaimed, and officials from The National Lottery are encouraging people look everywhere to see if they won.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

‘We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £1m EuroMillions Millionaire Maker has been left unclaimed in Portsmouth. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.

The winning ticket – with the unique code XVGW54390 – is from the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on November 12.

Players have until May 11, 2022 to claim the prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, but thinks they have genuinely won the money, can make a claim in writing to Camelot, the operator of The National Lottery, within 30 days of the draw.

People who bought a ticket online, through The National Lottery website or app, will get an email notification if you won the prize.

Physical tickets can also be checked in retail stores or scanned on the app.

Andy added: ‘We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

‘Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

‘We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.’

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the money and generated interest will help fund National Lottery projects across the UK.

Anyone who has any queries or believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws, should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron