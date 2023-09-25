Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlotte Drewett, 47, is on a “mission” to raise awareness of breast cancer after she was struck down with the illness in July 2021.

The mum, who has two teenage sons, needed three months of chemotherapy and an intensive radiotherapy treatment for five days. Despite now being in the clear she requires medication for the next five years.

Charlotte Drewett

Charlotte has decided to organise a “wear it pink day” at Lee-on-the Solent social club on October 14 where people will have the chance to win a number of prizes while enjoying an evening of fun including an Elton John tribute act.

Charlotte said: “I was diagnosed with grade three tumours both measured 1.5cms, which lead to three surgeries, three months of chemotherapy and then an intensive radiotherapy treatment for five days. I’m now clear and on medication for the next five years. I’m still awaiting more surgery.

“I’m only 47 with two teen boys, and this turned my life upside down. I’m now on a mission to raise as much awareness of breast cancer to both women and men of all ages. We are holding a raffle with some amazing prizes donated from various local businesses.

“We have an Elton John tribute act, and an auction for David James’ football shirt signed and framed. We need as much help as possible to raise funds and awareness Not just to women but also men.”