Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara at The Football League headquaters. EMPICS Sport

The Kings Theatre in Southsea will welcome popular cricketing figures Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnell, who have joinined forces for an evening sure to appeal to cricket and sporting lovers alike while ex-Pompey player turned TV presenter Chris Kamara will share stories from his career.

An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers will take place at on Monday, April 20 and fans can tweet their questions to Aggers to find out more about his life covering cricket for the BBC around the world.

Known as The Cat because of his love of dressing-room naps and, rarely seen without a beer and a fag, Tufnell has carved out a successful TV career since retiring and appeared in I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, The Jump, Strictly Come Dancing and he is Matt Dawson’s opposing team captain in BBC’s long- running series, A Question of Sport.

Phil Tufnell and Jonathan Agnew at Lord's Cricket Ground. Getty Images

The event will raise money for The Professional Cricketers’ Trust.

Ex-footballer Chris Kamara, or Kammy, will follow the pair just four days later on Friday April 24 and talk about his life from start to present sharing many stories including how his ‘Unbelievable’ catchphrase has become so iconic.

The TV presenter appears on Ninja Warrior, Goals on Sunday and Gillette Soccer Saturday. He has also featured in many other shows such as Celebrity Bake Off, Celebrity Juice and Emmerdale.

Tickets for both shows are available from today at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 023 9282 8282.