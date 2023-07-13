Ex-Portsmouth footballer, Vince Hilaire, will appear at a Rowans Hospice charity gala at Southsea's Emporium Bar
Charlotte Porter, of Fratton, has been a continuous supporter and fundraiser for Rowans Hospice, a charity who provide free care and support to adults with life-limiting illnesses.
Charlotte, 34, has ‘always been drawn to the Rowans’, first aiding the charity by setting up a cake rota amongst work colleagues for a Rowans cafe.
More recently, Charlotte saw online that amidst the cost of living crisis, the Rowans were struggling for donations, compelling her to plan an event to bring in as much money as possible.
Alongside this, Charlotte also has personal experience with the work of Rowans Hospice. After a cancer diagnosis, Charlotte’s grandfather was cared for by the at-home team, whilst a close friend was looked after at the hospice.
She said: ‘I cannot praise them enough for what they did for everyone I’ve known.
‘I wanted to raise as much as I could for them and I really felt like I needed to do some kind of event.’
Events at the gala will include a DJ set from ex-Portsmouth footballer, Vince Hilaire, performances by local singer Crstian TR and ITV Kavos Weekender’s Tyler D’Cruz.
Charlotte will also be hosting a raffle on the night, boasting a top prize of two Victorious tickets, with other prizes including local business gift vouchers, alcohol, and more.
The charity gala will take place July 14, at the Emporium Bar, Southsea. Doors open at 7pm with tickets costing £5. All proceeds will be donated to Rowans Hospice.