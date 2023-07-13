Charlotte, 34, has ‘always been drawn to the Rowans’, first aiding the charity by setting up a cake rota amongst work colleagues for a Rowans cafe.

More recently, Charlotte saw online that amidst the cost of living crisis, the Rowans were struggling for donations, compelling her to plan an event to bring in as much money as possible.

Charlotte Porter will be hosting a charity gala to raise money for Rowan's Hospice on July 14.

Alongside this, Charlotte also has personal experience with the work of Rowans Hospice. After a cancer diagnosis, Charlotte’s grandfather was cared for by the at-home team, whilst a close friend was looked after at the hospice.

She said: ‘I cannot praise them enough for what they did for everyone I’ve known.

‘I wanted to raise as much as I could for them and I really felt like I needed to do some kind of event.’

Charlotte will also be hosting a raffle on the night, boasting a top prize of two Victorious tickets, with other prizes including local business gift vouchers, alcohol, and more.