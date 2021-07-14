Excitement at biggest Fareham showcase event due to take place on Saturday

One Community’s fourth Fareham Community Showcase will take place on Saturday at West Street, Fareham, 10am-4pm.

Organisers have been ‘delighted by the response from community groups wanting to take part’ in the free event.

Fareham's Community Showcase is due to return on Saturday July 17

This year’s event promises to dazzle with over 70 voluntary and community organisation stands.

There will also be a wide variety of entertainment with characters such as Storm Troopers and Mickey Mouse featuring in the morning.

Bumblebee from Transformers is due at 2pm.

The event comes just two days before ‘Freedom Day’ on Monday July 19 as restrictions are set to be lifted following the government announcement.

Event organiser Hayley Hamlett said: ‘The showcase provides a platform for the vibrant community life of the borough with plenty of stuff to see, try and eat.

‘Don’t miss the country market with its home-baked treats and crafts.

‘I will be going on Radio 2 on Friday to talk about this event which is a real sign of the community coming back together at long last.

‘There are a huge number of people in need of support in the community, many have been isolated for over a year. We have numerous services of support on offer as well as some fun.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron