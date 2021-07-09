Guildhall Square will host The Big Festival Weekend on October 29-30 - with organisers saying ‘we couldn’t be more excited’.

Ibiza Orchestra Live kicks things off on Friday October 29 with what is expected to be an epic performance that will see a full 26-piece orchestra playing Ibiza Classics 2021.

On Saturday October 30, Oktoberfest comes to the venue for two sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Guildhall

The afternoon session will start at midday and go through to 5pm. The evening session will begin at 6pm and end at 11pm.

Oktoberfest will feature entertainment across both sessions including live Oomph bands and DJ sets.

There will be classic German dining such as Bratwursts and beer served in steins. There will also be other drinks available such as cider, prosecco, spirits and wine.

Emily Hector, left, and Rikki Scott at the Portsvaria Oktoberfest in 2019 Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The final VIP tables are available for up to 10 people per table. This includes waitress service, express entry, best views in the house and a gift for each person per table.

With only a couple months left until the event, ticket sales for this event are rocketing with over 90 per cent of all tickets sold already.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for The Big Weekend Festival, said: ‘We are super excited to bring a huge weekend of live acts and DJ’s to Portsmouth.

‘Following the recent announcement made by the government, events are set to resume from July 19. Guildhall Square will host a huge weekend of live music, great food and drink, and everyone is invited.

‘It has been a very hard time for musicians and all in the events industry. We cannot wait to bring something of this scale to Portsmouth, we also hope this event can bring a much needed boost to the economy and the local area.

‘Demand is expected to be high and we urge to buy tickets as soon as they can.’

SEE ALSO: Announcement of intimate festival

Tickets are still available for both events at www.ibizaorchestralive.co.uk/portsmouth and www.oktoberfestportsmouth.co.uk

For more information and latest updates visit the Ibiza Orchestra Live Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron