Express FM presenter and singer Gloria Miller, from Waterlooville, who will be attempting to conquer her fear by learning to swim

Express FM personality Gloria Miller is determined to take on her biggest challenge yet, learning how to swim and then swimming 11 miles from March to June to raise money and awareness for an illness which has ‘wreaked devastation’ in her family.

Apprehensively announcing her participation in the Diabetes UK Swim22 campaign, which she will complete at Horizon Waterlooville Leisure Centre, Gloria hopes to conquer her fear of water and raise funds for people affected by diabetes.

She said: ‘I just signed up for swimming lessons, I’ve never properly learned and I’ve always really wanted but I do have a fear of water. When I saw the challenge I thought you know what, I’m going to jump on this. I’m terrified but I’m also excited!’

‘Diabetes is running rampant in my family, both my parents had it, all of my siblings, I’m the only one who has never had it but I feel really strongly about wanting to support it.’

The Chicago-born singer, who has now lived in Waterlooville for 13 years, is even releasing her latest song Rise Up to help raise funds and awareness, offering anyone a free download if they donate to the drive.

In March last year, Gloria supported the Alzheimer’s Society Portsmouth Glow walk in memory of her ‘wonderful’ mother, and she is also a trailblazer for the fifth Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards on March 10.

Gloria’s fear of the water dates as far back as age 14, having tried on various occasions over the years to face it, but after having faced severe anxiety during lockdown and come out the other side feeling empowered, she’s decided that this is the year to overcome it.

‘Something must have happened between then and now and I’ve blocked it out,’ said Gloria. ‘In my adult life I’ve tried twice to take lessons and I quit both times because I got too scared.’

‘I think my main fear is the deep water, that’s the main thing I need to conquer, but this time I’m doing it. I’m absolutely determined, nothing’s going to stop me,’ she added.