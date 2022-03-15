Express FM personality Gloria Miller will join hundreds of fundraisers uniting against dementia after dark at the Alzheimer’s Society Portsmouth Glow walk on Friday (March 18) after experiencing the devastating impact of dementia first-hand.

The Chicago-born singer is determined to shine a light on dementia after her beloved 94-year-old mother Christine lost her battle with the disease six years ago.

Express FM presenter and singer Gloria Miller, from Waterlooville, who will be taking part in the glow walk in Southsea

Gloria said: ‘Dementia is a horrendous and cruel disease. By the end of her life, my mother was a shell of the wonderful, sweet lady she always was and it was devastating to watch her slowly disappear.

‘When you are affected by dementia, you can feel so helpless but taking part in the Portsmouth Glow Walk is my small way of doing something to help beat the condition.

‘It is important to me to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society because they are working to help other families from suffering as much as mine did. There’s still time for people to sign up and get involved in the event.’

Gloria – who performs a residency every Sunday at The Gaiety Bar on Southsea Parade Pier – moved to Portsmouth in 2009.

Gloria Miller with her mum Christine

One of six children, she remained in close contact with her family and visited as often as she could.

‘Looking back, we first realised that something was wrong with our mother when she drove two blocks from home to go to the local shop but didn’t return for hours because she couldn’t find her way back,’ she said.

Christine was diagnosed with dementia in 1996, and Gloria witnessed her ‘slowly deteriorate’ over the years that followed.

Gloria added: ‘It was sad. She was such a kind lady and was like everybody’s mum.

‘She was always organising community events when we were growing up and there was always very much an open door policy at our house. She was the centre of our family and we all loved spending time with her. We miss her very much.’

Participants of the Glow Walk will dress in neon colours and carry glow sticks for the 5km walk along Southsea seafront.

Sign up at alzheimers.org.uk/glow.

Or sponsor Gloria at justgiving.com/fundraising/glowportsmouth-gloriamiller.

