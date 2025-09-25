An eyewitness has described the “traumatic” events of a horror crash that led to a man dying after his car exploded into flames on the A3 on Wednesday (September 24).

Today, police have confirmed a 57-year-old man from Hindhead died at the scene after his black Skoda Kodiaq veered off the southbound carriageway between Liphook and Bramshott Common before smashing into a tree.

The single-vehicle collision happened just before 1pm sparking a massive emergency services response with the road closed before reopening 11 hours later just before midnight. Drivers on the single-carriageway road had to wait several hours before they could be diverted away.

Lewis Biggs was making his way home to Hayling Island from London when the crash happened just ahead of him. The 38-year-old and two other men stopped their vehicles and raced to help the injured man who was pulled from his burning vehicle and placed on the side of the road.

Initially it was hoped the driver would survive with him talking and even telling those helping him he was married - before he tragically passed away.

Scene of A3 fatal crash on Wednesday | Lewis Biggs

Speaking of the moment the Skoda crashed Lewis said: “There was a van in front of me which slammed on its brakes after the Skoda drifted off the road and hit a tree stump and was catapulted back into the middle of the road.

“The engine caught fire, I jumped out and got an extinguisher from someone else's vehicle and put out the fire while two other guys got him out the car and onto the side of the road. The whole front of the car had disappeared, with the whole engine on fire. The car was full of smoke.

“The guy was coherent when he was pulled out of the car. He was talking and said he was married. Then he went downhill. Firefighters were doing chest compressions on him when they arrived but unfortunately he passed away. They put up a screen and he was later taken away in a coroner’s car.”

He added: “It was traumatic when we realised he had passed away. It was strange because we had been interacting with him.”

Lewis described the moment of the crash as “odd”, especially as no other vehicles were involved. “It was like he had gone to sleep at the wheel as there were only gentle track marks on the side of the verge and there was no sign of braking,” he said, with him estimating the car was travelling just below the 70mph speed limit.

The witness said around seven police cars arrived first on scene before firefighters - who carried out CPR - arrived around 20 minutes after the crash. Meanwhile the first ambulance arrived at 1.30pm - about 40 minutes after the incident. “It took a long time to get any medical help to him,” Lewis said. An air ambulance also attended but was “nowhere near” to the scene, Lewis said.

Scene of A3 fatal crash on Wednesday | Lewis Biggs

Meanwhile, drivers were forced to just wait. “They couldn’t clear the road as they had to do a proper investigation. They then turned the traffic round which had to go back up the A3 after an extortionate amount of time. I was stuck there for six and a half hours and didn’t get home until 7.30pm,” Lewis said.

People were out of their cars and supporting each other through the ordeal, with Lewis adding: “The atmosphere was ok. Everyone was helping to keep each other’s spirits up. It was quite British the way everyone pulled together.

“We knew it was just a few hours out of our day but that guy had just died and his family was going to be told the worst news.”

Drivers stuck for hours after fatal A3 crash | Lewis Biggs

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses to the accident. A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A3. We attended the collision, along with emergency service partners, but sadly a 57-year-old man from Hindhead was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

“At this time it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the vehicle involved in the moments leading up to it.

“Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 quoting reference 44250432585.”