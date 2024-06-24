Fabulous fun at the Waterlooville Fete - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 16:44 BST
Fabulous family fun was had in Waterlooville weekend when the town’s popular summer fete made a welcome return.

This year’s Waterlooville Summer Fete took place on Sunday, June 23 at Jubilee Park with lots of entertainment, live music and stalls for all of the family.

Pictures by Keith Woodland:

Fabulous fun at Waterlooville Fete

1. Waterlooville Fete

Fabulous fun at Waterlooville FetePhoto: Kelly Brown

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Crowds art the fetePicture: Keith Woodland (230621-67)

2. Waterlooville Fete

Pictured is: Crowds art the fetePicture: Keith Woodland (230621-67)Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Theo Singleton and Bearded Dragon called 'Scuttle' who has only one leg.Picture: Keith Woodland (230621-65)

3. Waterlooville Fete

Pictured is: Theo Singleton and Bearded Dragon called 'Scuttle' who has only one leg.Picture: Keith Woodland (230621-65)Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Natasha and Charlie with Amelia Day who holds Julia and Romeo the Pythons from the Portsmouth Reptile and Amphibian SocietyPicture: Keith Woodland (230621-63)

4. Waterlooville Fete

Pictured is: Natasha and Charlie with Amelia Day who holds Julia and Romeo the Pythons from the Portsmouth Reptile and Amphibian SocietyPicture: Keith Woodland (230621-63)Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WaterloovilleKeith Woodland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.