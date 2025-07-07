11 fabulous fun-filled pictures from the Festival at Fort Brockhurst

Free activities, a Farmyard Circus and musical entertainment was had at the Gosport Fort on Saturday (July 5) to round off three days of events and entertainment.

The free arts and cultural festival is part of the Gosport Cultural Education Project , which aims to celebrate arts, culture and heritage alongside the children and young people of the area. The festival is a collaboration between Hampshire Music Education Hub and The Grange Festival – and was set against the backdrop of the historic Victorian fort.