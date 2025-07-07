11 fabulous fun-filled pictures from the Festival at Fort Brockhurst

Free activities, a Farmyard Circus and musical entertainment was had at the Gosport Fort on Saturday (July 5) to round off three days of events and entertainment.
1. Festival at Fort Brockhurst
People enjoying the performances at the Festival at Fort Brockhurst in Gosport. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman
2. Festival at Fort Brockhurst
Kirstie being held upside down at the Festival at Fort Brockhurst in Gosport. Pictured is Ben Walker, Kirstie Eggington, Harry Clements and Jack Clements. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman
3. Festival at Fort Brockhurst
The Farmyard circus as seen at Glastonbury 2025. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alex Chapman
4. Festival at the Fort Brockhurst
The Pompey Pals, remembering fallen soldiers form the Navy and army around the Portsmouth area. Exhibiting their world war guns and memorial materials at Festival at the Fort Brockhurst in Gosport. Pictured is Chris Pennycook, Mike Hill, Ian White Wood and Graham Chadwick. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alex Chapman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.