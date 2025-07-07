11 fabulous fun-filled pictures from the Festival at Fort Brockhurst

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 7th Jul 2025, 17:11 BST

Family fun returned to Fort Brockhurst this weekend thanks to a day of fantastic events as part of the Festival at the Fort.

Free activities, a Farmyard Circus and musical entertainment was had at the Gosport Fort on Saturday (July 5) to round off three days of events and entertainment.

The free arts and cultural festival is part of the Gosport Cultural Education Project, which aims to celebrate arts, culture and heritage alongside the children and young people of the area. The festival is a collaboration between Hampshire Music Education Hub and The Grange Festival – and was set against the backdrop of the historic Victorian fort.

Pictures Alec Chapman:

People enjoying the performances at the Festival at Fort Brockhurst in Gosport. Pictured by Alec Chapman

1. Festival at Fort Brockhurst

People enjoying the performances at the Festival at Fort Brockhurst in Gosport. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

Kirstie being held upside down at the Festival at Fort Brockhurst in Gosport. Pictured is Ben Walker, Kirstie Eggington, Harry Clements and Jack Clements. Pictured by Alec Chapman

2. Festival at Fort Brockhurst

Kirstie being held upside down at the Festival at Fort Brockhurst in Gosport. Pictured is Ben Walker, Kirstie Eggington, Harry Clements and Jack Clements. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

The Farmyard circus as seen at Glastonbury 2025. Pictured by Alec Chapman

3. Festival at Fort Brockhurst

The Farmyard circus as seen at Glastonbury 2025. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alex Chapman

The Pompey Pals, remembering fallen soldiers form the Navy and army around the Portsmouth area. Exhibiting their world war guns and memorial materials at Festival at the Fort Brockhurst in Gosport. Pictured is Chris Pennycook, Mike Hill, Ian White Wood and Graham Chadwick. Pictured by Alec Chapman

4. Festival at the Fort Brockhurst

The Pompey Pals, remembering fallen soldiers form the Navy and army around the Portsmouth area. Exhibiting their world war guns and memorial materials at Festival at the Fort Brockhurst in Gosport. Pictured is Chris Pennycook, Mike Hill, Ian White Wood and Graham Chadwick. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alex Chapman

