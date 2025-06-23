Fabulous scenes as Fort Purbrook's family fun day gives a taste of the fantastic activities it offers - in pictures

Fort Purbrook showcased the activities it offered as its popular Family Fun Day made a return yesterday (Sunday, June 22).

Horseriding, archery, shooting and climbing were among the free activities on offer at the Peter Ashley Activity Centre offering families a taste of the activities it offers to local residents as well as those staying for its residential days.

A centre arena also provided entertainment with an Anglo-Saxon recreation group putting on a ‘fighting display’, as well as tug of way and dog agility.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse:

Thomas Stickney, 8, on a pony. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-21)

The Brown and Kingsley-Cammell families. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-15)

Lynda Potter with, from left, Rose, 6, Toby, 8, George, 6 and Harriet, 9. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-16)

The Simmonds, Reid and Wingate families, all from Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-23)

