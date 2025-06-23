Horseriding, archery, shooting and climbing were among the free activities on offer at the Peter Ashley Activity Centre offering families a taste of the activities it offers to local residents as well as those staying for its residential days.
A centre arena also provided entertainment with an Anglo-Saxon recreation group putting on a ‘fighting display’, as well as tug of way and dog agility.
Pictures by Chris Moorhouse:
1. Thomas Stickney, 8, on a pony.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-21)
Thomas Stickney, 8, on a pony.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-21)
2. Family Fun Day
The Brown and Kingsley-Cammell families.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-15)
3. Family Fun Day
Lynda Potter with, from left, Rose, 6, Toby, 8, George, 6 and Harriet, 9.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-16)
| Chris Moorhouse
4. Family Fun Day
The Simmonds, Reid and Wingate families, all from Portsmouth.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-23)
