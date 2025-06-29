Children, some joined by their families took part in the 5k event with muddy obstacles which kick-started a weekend of fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hampshire, said: “It’s been a fantastic day at Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids in Portsmouth and we are so grateful to everyone for all their efforts, whether they’re taking part or sponsoring a friend or loved-one.

“Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but as the people of Portsmouth have proved, all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“Our bumper weekend of events brings emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference.”

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse

