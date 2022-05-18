The exhibition ‘What Portsmouth Saw’ features recordings of men from across Hampshire who served in the Falklands War, discussing their experiences of returning to the south coast.

The exhibit uses BBC South footage and images from The News of the emotional homecomings of a variety of ships returning to Portsmouth.

A display of small arms used by the armed forces in the Falklands War will also be on show in the exhibition.

Falklands war veterans at Fort Nelson, as the historic site opens a free exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

Elizabeth Puddick, events manager, said: ‘We wanted to mark the 40 th anniversary of the Falklands with a special exhibition and then we realised we had the best view in the city of the homecomings.

‘It’s a free exhibition so come along and share in a bit of Portsmouth’s history with all the family.’

Of the 127 ships that sailed the 8,000 miles to the Falklands, a third of the taskforce were prepared in the dockyard.

A total of 255 were British soldiers died in the conflict in 1982 across 74 days.

The city is to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the conflict with the unveiling of a new plaque in Old Portsmouth.

The unveiling will take place on Sunday, June 19, and will be followed by a memorial service, a parade, and a wreath-laying ceremony.

The Fort Nelson exhibition runs from Wednesday, May 25, until Sunday, September 25, with free admission.