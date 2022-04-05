Hundreds of veterans and their family members made up the congregation of the special service in London, with readings from Falkland Island politicians, naval base civilian officers, and Royal Navy veterans.

It marks four decades since the Royal Navy dispatched a massive task force from Portsmouth - including two aircraft carriers, nine destroyers and frigates, and numerous support ships - to banish invading Argentine forces from the remote islands 8,000 miles away.

The endeavour ended in victory on June 14, 1982 - at a cost of 255 British military personnel and three islanders losing their lives.

Veterans after attending a service to mark 40th anniversary of the departure of the Falklands Taskforce at St Paul's Cathedral in London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Among those remembering the sacrifices made in the conflict was Chris Howe MBE, who was just 25 when his ship - Portsmouth-based HMS Coventry - was struck and sunk on May 25, 1982.

The former electronic warfare officer said: 'Sadly we lost 19 of my shipmates and I was very badly burned at 27 per cent (of my body).

'I was very lucky to get out of the ship, and I spent many, many months convalescing after that.

'There's not a day that goes by I do not go back to that day on the 25th May. It's a type of guilt complex really - why did I survive and so many others died? I am so lucky to be here to day. Least we forget.'

Falklands War veteran Chris Howe Picture: PA.

Veterans from across Hampshire at the service – which was also attended Princess Anne – said that they had been moved by those who spoke and by the commitment to remember the sacrifices made during the war.

Tim Bailey, a Fareham resident who served onboard HMS Sheffield as an apprentice when the vessel was struck by Argentine aircraft, said the service was 'fantastic'.

The 59-year-old added: 'It was really well put together.

'There were some really moving readings.'

Attendees arrive for a Service of Remembrance to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict, at St Paul's Cathedral in central London. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Readings included those from Clifford Ball, a Portsmouth naval base officer who recounted the rush to have aircraft carrier HMS Hermes ready to sail in just 72 hours, and Jay Morgan Hyrons, who was left widowed by the conflict and spoke of its 'ripple effects' across the decades.

Attending the service was Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, who called the personal testimony 'incredibly moving'.

The MP called on all residents to support remembrance events across the country after many elderly veterans have faced increasing isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Conservative MP and former defence secretary said: 'A lot of veterans have not been doing much during the pandemic - they have been shielding, and so we have to make sure that everyone knows what they can get involved in and how they can get involved in these events.'

HMS Coventry was struck and sunk during the conflict to reclaim the Falkland Islands in 1982.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan was also part of the service's audience, using the event to salute the 'heroic' effort of those who reclaimed the islands.

The Labour MP said: 'Forty years on from the day the South Atlantic Task Force departed from Portsmouth, it's so important we take the time to reflect as a nation on the incredible efforts and sacrifices made, and to remember the 255 who did not return home.'

With many veterans wearing distinctive green, blue, and white scarves made by the Scarves for Falklands Veterans group, Havant resident and HMS Hermes crew member Peter Imrie said the importance of smaller veterans associations should not be overlooked.

Wearing one of the specially made scarves, the 64-year-old said: 'There's more smaller groups than major events.

'They do a good job of ensuring sacrifices are remembered.'

Veteran Chris Howe said former crew mates from HMS Coventry will return to Portsmouth to hold a memorial service at the Falklands War memorial in Old Portsmouth.

He said: 'On May 28 we will be having our own service of remembrance and a reunion. It means so much. We mustn't forget. That's why we must continue to have events like this in the six weeks leading up to liberation day.'

The reunion - which is expecting more than hundred attendees - will be meeting at The Still and West pub in Old Portsmouth at 4pm on Saturday, May 28.

The News has been helping to keep the memory of the conflict alive through recent a 40-page supplement, and ongoing coverage of remembrance events taking place across the year.

