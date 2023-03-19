Families are invited to take part in free Falconry fun this Easter at Fort Nelson

Birds of prey will take to the skies over the Victorian Fort Nelson, at Portsdown Hill, Portchester, on two weekends over the Easter holidays, 1-2 April and 15-16 of April. A free Easter bunny hunt for younger visitors will run between Saturday 1 April and Sunday 16 April, with children awarded a small prize if they find all the rabbits.

Both the bunny trail and falconry weekends are free of charge, but visitors are advised to book tickets online in advance to guarantee entry to the site.

Make and Take crafts sessions suitable for ages 5 – 9, which also need to be booked in advance online, will run on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 April and Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, for the price of £12 per session.

Children will be able to make sock bunnies, Easter egg cups, Spring-themed cards and traditional Pysanky inspired hanging egg decorations, depending on the different sessions.

Fort Nelson itself is a free family day out, with a huge Victorian fort to explore and a café. Visitors can also discover the national collection of artillery in the museum galleries – more than 700 pieces spanning 600 years of history – before exploring the underground tunnel which runs beneath the fort.

Public Engagement Manager, Lizzie Puddick, said: ‘We’re really pleased to have the birds of prey back at Fort Nelson. It’s an amazing display for visitors and Fort Nelson with its wide-open spaces and big skies over the Parade Ground is the perfect venue for it.

