Oktoberfest will be back at the Guildhall in 2023 and promises to be as exciting as previous years. The festival has sold out three times in a row and will be bringing back its steins of glorious German bier and rip-roaring atmosphere.

Tom Cullen, Oktoberfest marketing manager, said: ‘The success of The Official Oktoberfest tour around the UK, means that we are excited to bring this amazing event back to Portsmouth. We’re delighted that after working closely with the events team at Portsmouth Council, we are able to bring this unique event to the local area.

Visiting the Oktoberfest from Gosport. Pictured: Tom Walla 29, Becky Long 27, Sam Smith 30 and Olivia Thomas 28. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

‘We hope to help bring great economic benefit to the city, by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.’ Oktoberfest will be held on October 28 with separate afternoon and evening sessions.

An incredible selection of beer will be on offer in two pint steins, with a sumptuous selection of food – from bratwurst to pretzels. The famous Oompah bands will be performing their own special blend of ‘oompop’ live at the festival, with customers encouraged to dance the night away.

Support bands and DJs will also accompany them. People can buy tickets for standing room, unreserved bench seating and exclusive VIP tables.

The Bavarian Strollers band onstage at the Oktoberfest. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

The exclusive packages include entry for up to eight people, table service, views of the stage and free gifts. Tickets will start at £15 for afternoon – 12pm-5pm – and evening sessions – 6pm-11pm.

