The Denmead Horticultural Society held the event at the All Saints Church in the centre of the village on Saturday, August 16. Friends and families of all ages headed down to enjoy live music and entertainment, as well as a number of craft and charity stalls.

While the dog show had to be cancelled it didn’t dampen spirits with plenty on offer to keep people amused. Silly Scott, a children’s entertainer, proved to be a hit with young and old, with classic Punch & Judy shows performances also being held.

There was plenty of food and drink to be found with Kassia and Chandlers providing delicious snacks and treats. The overcast conditions also didn’t stop locals indulging in an ice cream or two.

Here are 15 pictures of the Denmead Village Show:

Margo Hodges, 13, enjoys watching Silly Scott perform at All Saints Church, Denmead on Saturday, August 16.

Nathan Davies and Mike Hardy enjoying refreshment at the Denmead Village Show.

Denmead Horticultural Society's 74th Village Show took place at the All Saints Church, Denmead.

Emily Lilleman with her children, Reggie, 3, and Betty, 1.