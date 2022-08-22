Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Leigh Simpson, 37, from Stubbington, was last seen at around 4.30pm on Monday walking along Northways, Stubbington, before reaching Gosport Road.

He is 6ft tall, has light brown hair and was wearing blue jeans and a grey top.

‘Officers and Leigh’s family are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch with us,’ a police statement said.