Family and police 'very concerned' for missing Stubbington man and urge public to call 999 with information
POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing man.
By Steve Deeks
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:10 pm
Leigh Simpson, 37, from Stubbington, was last seen at around 4.30pm on Monday walking along Northways, Stubbington, before reaching Gosport Road.
He is 6ft tall, has light brown hair and was wearing blue jeans and a grey top.
‘Officers and Leigh’s family are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch with us,’ a police statement said.
Call 999 quoting reference 1603 of today’s date (August 22).