News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
6 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Watch: Smoke pours out of Paulsgrove building as firefighters rush to tackle ferocious blaze

Smoke has been seen pouring out of a building in Paulsgrove as emergency services rush to tackle a fire.

By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:42 BST

Footage shows thick black clouds emanating from a building in Bridges Avenue. Two fire crews have been spotted in the vicinity tackling the blaze.

Emergency services were seen in the area at roughly 1pm this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Attempted murder accused appears in court as victim remains critical

Firefighters were spotted at the scene of the blaze in Bridges Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon at roughly 1pm. Picture: Lee Cherone.Firefighters were spotted at the scene of the blaze in Bridges Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon at roughly 1pm. Picture: Lee Cherone.
Firefighters were spotted at the scene of the blaze in Bridges Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon at roughly 1pm. Picture: Lee Cherone.
Most Popular

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for more information.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Related topics:PaulsgroveEmergency servicesPompeyHampshireFacebookTwitter