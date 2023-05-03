Watch: Smoke pours out of Paulsgrove building as firefighters rush to tackle ferocious blaze
Smoke has been seen pouring out of a building in Paulsgrove as emergency services rush to tackle a fire.
Footage shows thick black clouds emanating from a building in Bridges Avenue. Two fire crews have been spotted in the vicinity tackling the blaze.
Emergency services were seen in the area at roughly 1pm this afternoon.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for more information.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving.