Family 'extremely concerned for welfare' of missing man, 62, as police launch appeal

Hampshire man Michael Brine, 62, left his home in Forest Road, Liss, at around 2am this morning with him not seen since.

Police are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him and are turning to the public for help.

Missing: Michael Brine

Michael is described as being white, around 6ft tall, bald and wears glasses.

‘Due to the time he left his house, we do not know what he was wearing, but believe he will have a bag with him, which has waterproof clothing in it,’ a police statement said.

‘He left his home on foot and is believed to still be in the Liss area.’

Police added: ‘His family are extremely concerned for his welfare.’

Anyone who has seen Michael or has information should call 101, quoting the reference number 213 of today's date (May 4).

