Family fun day held at Beacon View Primary School a huge success

A family fun day, which was held at Beacon View Primary School, was a hit with everyone attending.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 15:51 BST

The event was complete with go-carts, a giant bouncy castle and an obstacle course and it took place between 10am and 3pm today (September 30).

All of the money that has been raised will go towards buying food for families that are struggling and the event was organised by Brenda Towe and Sallyann Payer with the help of a brilliant team.

Here are 10 pictures from the event:

Pictured is: Fit and Funky Picture: Keith Woodland (300921-39)

1. Fun Day at Beacon View School

Pictured is: Fit and Funky Picture: Keith Woodland (300921-39)

Pictured is: Polly and Pearl Hedges with the prizes they won at the tombola Picture: Keith Woodland (300921-30)

2. Fun Day at Beacon View School

Pictured is: Polly and Pearl Hedges with the prizes they won at the tombola Picture: Keith Woodland (300921-30)

Pictured is: Some of the visitors and stalls at the event. Picture: Keith Woodland (300921-28)

3. Fun Day at Beacon View School

Pictured is: Some of the visitors and stalls at the event. Picture: Keith Woodland (300921-28)

Pictured is: Visitors to the fair enjoying themselves Picture: Keith Woodland (300921-24)

4. Fun Day at Beacon View School

Pictured is: Visitors to the fair enjoying themselves Picture: Keith Woodland (300921-24)

