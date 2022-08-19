Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular dog walker and trainer, Ian Symes, known as ‘Wiggy’, died following the incident at the recreation ground off Hillson Drive in Fareham last Wednesday (August 10).

Police and South Central Ambulance Service were alerted to a concern of welfare at 10.25am.

The News now understands the dog that carried out the attack was an XL American Bully.

Ian Symes. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of Wiggy have today paid respect to him, describing him as a loved son, brother, uncle and friend.

Wiggy’s family has today issued a tribute.

They said: ‘We are overwhelmed with the tributes made and the flowers laid at the field. This is a tragic incident and the police continue to investigate the circumstances.

‘He will be missed by many.

‘We would like everyone to respect our family’s wishes, to leave us be and allow us time to grieve.’

Speaking last week, Mr Symes’ brother Martin, also paid a tribute on social media.

He said: ‘The past 30 hours have been pretty shocking and very hard to really understand what happened and why.

‘Thanks for all the messages and tributes for my brother. It’s very touching to see the flowers and messages left at the field.’

Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.