Family of Fareham nurse who died of sudden thrombosis are calling for more public awareness

Anna Harriman, who is described as a beloved daughter, wife, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away suddenly at home in July 2022, from a pulmonary embolism, which occurred as a result of an undiagnosed blood clot in her lung.

Anna, 27, who was ‘full of life’ was an NHS nurse who worked for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

‘All she ever did was help people,’ said Ryan Powell, 30, Anna’s husband.

Anna Harriman, who died suddenly from thrombosis Picture submitted by her family

‘If there’s anything we can do, looking at her life and what she managed to cram in in 27 years, it's to help others because that’s what she’d be most proud of,’ he added.

Ryan and Anna, who was ‘cat crazy’, had been married only six weeks when she died suddenly at their home, where they owned three cats.

‘Cats are very close to our heart, where we got married in Kos, Greece, we raised a few thousand for a cat charity there,’ added Ryan.

The tragic incident, which came as a ‘complete shock’ to all that knew Anna, has led her family and friends to call for increased public awareness surrounding the topic of thrombosis, to improve early detection and prevent other families from suffering.

Anna Harriman and her husband, Ryan Powell.

‘Really the biggest thing we want to come out of it is to raise awareness of blood clots and thrombosis, it is something that can happen in young people like Anna, as we know,’ Ryan said.

‘There were no signs at all. It was just any old Thursday, I got home from work and unfortunately found Anna upstairs.’

At least 20 of the young woman's family and friends, including her mother Janine – who Anna described on her Instagram as her ‘best friend’ – are raising money for Thrombosis UK with a 10-mile walk from her memorial bench in Fareham to Bonita’s, in Southsea, Anna’s favourite cocktail bar. Over £1,000 has already been raised in her name.

Anna Harriman and her mum, Janine Harriman, who she described as her 'best friend for life'.

‘It seems like a fitting tribute,’ said Anna’s aunt, Andrea Webb.