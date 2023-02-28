The Ukrainian women in attendance cried for their husbands, sons, brothers, uncles, cousins and friends who remain in their country fighting in a bid to make it safe for them to return.

Many civilians are still living in Ukraine, which is either due to not wanting to leave or not being able to find a host in a different country, and all of the people at the ceremony reflected on their situation.

Maria Orlova in the crowd at the Ukrainian flag raising ceremony in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240223-19)

The Ukrainian flag was raised next to the Union flag to mark Portsmouth’s solidarity with the wartorn country and the residents who are currently living in the city. A minute’s silence was held for those who have lost their lives in the war.

The Two Colours Ukrainian Choir then sang a traditional Ukrainian song, which was followed by words from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Canon Dr Hugh Mason.

Lisa Krivoruchkina, who raised the Ukrainian flag, said: ‘Of course we feel extremely anxious because we don’t know what to expect today and we are worried and scared.

Tetina Kyriliuk Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240223-04)

‘I feel united, I feel supported when I see MPs and city councillors support Ukrainians. Seeing us all together supports me too and it helps me know that I’m not alone.’

The former psychology lecturer was at the flag raising and said that there were too many emotions for her as she was reminded of the traumatic experience she had endured.

She said: ‘It is great that English people have big support for Ukrainians. It is a big feeling for me because my husband is in Ukraine and so many have died unfortunately.’

Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240223-11)

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: ‘Portsmouth people have been very generous to people from Ukraine, giving them homes, filling aid trucks and making Ukrainian refugees welcome. We hope the war will be over soon, and people will be able to return home in peace.’

The Ukrainian flag raising ceremony Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240223-13)