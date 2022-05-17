The event, in aid of You Raise Me Up, an Eastbourne-based charity, will be held on June 4 at the Manor Barn in Bexhill and is in memory of 22-year-old Meghan Pollentine.

Meghan died in a two-vehicle collision on June 4, 2020.

She was a passenger in a car being driven by 29-year-old Niklaus Warner, from Hastings, when the crash happened early in the morning.

Pregnant Meghan Pollentine was killed in a crash on the A27 travelling from Havant. Pic: Sussex police

He fell asleep at the wheel, killing his passenger in the crash on the A27 by Polegate.

Warner, of School Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for three years in August.

Warner had been driving himself and Meghan back from Havant, following the end of their night shift working as mental health carers and assisting with patient transport.

Following her death it was found that Meghan was five months pregnant with a baby boy, according to police.

Meghan’s mum, Helen Shackleton, said: “Due to Covid restrictions we couldn’t hold a wake and only 25 people could attend Meghan’s funeral.

‘We have decided to celebrate her life on June 4 at the Manor Barn, Bexhill. We are holding it as a charity event, with all monies raised going to You Raise Me Up.

“The charity’s sole purpose is to raise funds to support families that have suffered the loss of an adult child between the age of 16 and 25. You Raise Me Up relies on the kind donations of the public to help support those that have suffered the loss of someone special.

“They supported me and my family with counselling and are always there when needed. The charity day will include bingo, face-painting, tombola, raffle, tea/coffee and cake sale, plus a local singer.

“All donations would be kindly appreciated and can be dropped off at Retro Art down on the promenade at the Colonnade, in front of the De La Warr Pavilion or you can contact me direct at [email protected]”