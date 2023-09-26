Family of missing Portsmouth girl, 13, who didn't come home from school appeal to public and police for help finding her
Lylie, aged 13, from Landport, Portsmouth, was last seen at around 9.30am this morning (September 26) in Commercial Road, but friends and family members have been unable to track her down since.
Lylie is described as four foot and 11 inches tall, has long brown hair and is was last seen wearing a black and white jumper with a pair of leggings and black trainers.
She is thought to be accompanied by a 13-year-old boy and is likely to be in areas including Portsea, Landport or Somerstown.
Lylie’s mother Daisy Allen said her daughter has “gone off the radar” and that the behaviour is out of character. She added that Lylie has failed to return home from school on a previous occasion but was found within the hour.
Daisy added: “For her to be gone all night – it’s not like her.” She also said that Lylie is likely to run away when approached.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that the force is investigating the matter.
If you have seen Lylie since Monday morning, you can contact police on 101 quoting 1809-25/09/2023