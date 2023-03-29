Martin Bargent died suddenly from a major heart attack on March 10, 2023 – devastating people who adored him.

He was on his way home from being out with some work colleagues when he fell ill and when he arrived home his wife called an ambulance and he was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanda Bargent, Martin’s wife, said: ‘He was just my absolute world. He has been like a guardian angel really, he looked after me and my boys – it is just so sad, he wanted to retire this year and we had so many plans.’

Martin Bargent.

Born in Meon Road, Southsea, Martin grew up in the city and he attended Southern Grammar School for boys, which is where he found his love for hockey after having to pick a sport to take part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his adult years his dad wanted him to take over Bargents Convenience Store, which was the family business, but Martin had his eyes set on a different path and paved the way for a successful career as a bank manager at Lloyds.

After working with the company for the 30 years he decided to use his managerial skills to set up his own company called Brown Sugar Events.

Leanda added: ‘He was a family-orientated man and the boys meant everything to him. He was kind and generous to everybody and hockey was one of his passions. He lived for the weekends and seeing his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He was an exceptional human being. He took me on with two very small children and raised them as his own – he was the kindest person and had time for everybody.’

Martin was the skipper of the men’s Bees over-40s team at the hockey club and had been part of the club for over 30 years – he introduced his two sons, Connor and Davis Taylor-Bargent to the sport and Davis currently plays for a team up in London.

Martin had been a doting father figure to the boys since they were toddlers and he adored his family.

Davis said: ‘He was just amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He raised me and Connor from the age of three and five and he got us into hockey and in 2014 we decided to take his name because he was our dad.’

His funeral is being held on March 31, 2023 at the The Oaks Crematorium and the family are asking that instead of buying flowers that a donation to the Havant Hockey Club would be appreciated.