Officers were called to High Street, Old Portsmouth, following a collision between a pedestrian and a black Nissan Qashqai, which didn’t stop at 6.42am on Monday, January 17.

The pedestrian, Hildegard Emily Lowe, a 91-year-old resident of nearby Town Court, was taken to Southampton General Hospital, but sadly later died as a result of her injuries.

Paying tribute to her, her family said: ‘We are all devastated by the incident and the subsequent death of Mum, Hildegard Emily Lowe.

A picture of Hildegard Lowe, provided to Hampshire Constabulary by her family. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘At 91 years old, Mum had lived a long and eventful life and there were plenty more years to come.

‘Mum made a point of exercising as much as she could and regularly walked in Southsea.

‘Over the years she made many friends from all walks of life.’

Hildegard was an active member of the area’s community life through charity shops and groups run by Portsmouth Cathedral, according to her family.

The family statement added: ‘She loved her time volunteering in the British Heart Foundation shop, being part of Portsmouth Cathedral’s Sewing Club and attending the Cathedral itself.

‘We would like to thank all those who took the time to stop and chat with her when she was out and about, I know that it meant a great deal to her as it does to us.’

Her death saw an outpouring of grief from neighbours and friends, who paid tribute to the ‘real character’ who was ‘lovely’ to all she met on her regular walks around the area.

Speaking previously to The News, neighbour Sandra Holmes said: ‘She was so strong – she could have absolutely reached 100 years old.

‘She was a very caring person, very loving.’

Following the incident, police arrested a 45-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice and being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident that failed to report that accident.

He has been released under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision should call the police on 101 or report on the Hampshire Constabulary website, quoting reference number 44220020934 or Operation Nebulous.

