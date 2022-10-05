Tony Barnett received a lifetime achievement award at The News' Business Excellence Awards last year. Picture: Keith Woodland (080721-56)

Tony Barnett, who founded Barnbrook Systems in 1978, has died at the age of 81 following a diagnosis of cancer.

The businessman was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Portsmouth News Business Excellence Awards in 2021.

Under his leadership, Barnbrook grew to service close to 200 customers worldwide, including firms such as Boeing and Rolls-Royce.

Barnbrook Systems Ltd managing director Tony Barnett has died at the age of 81. Tony is pictured talking to then Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark at the Farnborough International Airshow in 2018.

The businessman was also a board member of the Farnborough Aerospace Consortium, sat on various trade groups, and was chairman of Fareham Conservative Association at the time of his death.

His eldest son Andrew, speaking on behalf of the Barnett family and Barnbrook Systems, said: ‘It is with much regret and great sadness that we announce that Tony Barnett has passed away.

‘Tony coped unbelievably well throughout his illness, showing his customary spirit and strength while remaining wholeheartedly committed to the business he had built and its employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnbrook Systems Ltd managing director Tony Barnett has died at the age of 81. Tony is pictured talking to then Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark at the Farnborough International Airshow in 2018.

‘Barnbrook Systems is very much a close-knit, extended family with many people who knew Tony all of their working lives and considered him a father figure.

‘Tony was rightly very proud of the business he had created and the number of people he had employed over five decades in business.

‘His legacy will also show a tireless championing of SMEs and manufacturing on a voluntary basis, and he was due to take up a position as a trade advisor to the government.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew said that the company had a ‘robust management system’ in place as part of the ‘succession planning’, which Tony had arranged.

Andrew added: ‘The family is keen to support the management team as we all look forward to building on the formidable foundations that Tony put in place and create an even stronger business in the future.’

Tony, who lived in Fareham, is survived by his wife June and sons Andrew, Mark, Peter and Colin and their families.