Family pay tribute to Fareham businessman Tony Barnett, founder of aerospace firm Barnbrook Systems, as he dies at the age of 81
THE influential founder of a major aerospace manufacturer in Fareham has died, with his family paying tribute to his ‘spirit and strength’ while outlining the future of the company.
Tony Barnett, who founded Barnbrook Systems in 1978, has died at the age of 81 following a diagnosis of cancer.
The businessman was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Portsmouth News Business Excellence Awards in 2021.
Under his leadership, Barnbrook grew to service close to 200 customers worldwide, including firms such as Boeing and Rolls-Royce.
The businessman was also a board member of the Farnborough Aerospace Consortium, sat on various trade groups, and was chairman of Fareham Conservative Association at the time of his death.
His eldest son Andrew, speaking on behalf of the Barnett family and Barnbrook Systems, said: ‘It is with much regret and great sadness that we announce that Tony Barnett has passed away.
‘Tony coped unbelievably well throughout his illness, showing his customary spirit and strength while remaining wholeheartedly committed to the business he had built and its employees.
‘Barnbrook Systems is very much a close-knit, extended family with many people who knew Tony all of their working lives and considered him a father figure.
‘Tony was rightly very proud of the business he had created and the number of people he had employed over five decades in business.
‘His legacy will also show a tireless championing of SMEs and manufacturing on a voluntary basis, and he was due to take up a position as a trade advisor to the government.’
Andrew said that the company had a ‘robust management system’ in place as part of the ‘succession planning’, which Tony had arranged.
Andrew added: ‘The family is keen to support the management team as we all look forward to building on the formidable foundations that Tony put in place and create an even stronger business in the future.’
Tony, who lived in Fareham, is survived by his wife June and sons Andrew, Mark, Peter and Colin and their families.
Andrew added: ‘Our thanks go to everyone who has been in touch to express their condolences. Tony will be very missed dearly, and we will consider a fitting memorial to him in due course.’