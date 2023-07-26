News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Famous Port Solent car meet returns on Thursday evening with Wessex Ferrari event

The famous Port Solent car meets is back on Thursday evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

Car enthusiasts will be treated to Wessex Ferrari at the event where people can enjoy great views, bars and restaurants.

READ NOW: Store opens new shop

A post on Facebook about the event said: “Thursday nights are strictly static meets organised by individual clubs of which you have to be a member of to attend.All vehicles must be in place by 7.30pm at the latest, after which time no further vehicles will be admitted.”

Port Solent Car Meet organiser Jason White with his dog Muttley. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)Port Solent Car Meet organiser Jason White with his dog Muttley. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)
Port Solent Car Meet organiser Jason White with his dog Muttley. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car meet on the waterfront will run from 6.30pm until 9pm.

Related topics:Port SolentFacebook