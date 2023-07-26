Famous Port Solent car meet returns on Thursday evening with Wessex Ferrari event
The famous Port Solent car meets is back on Thursday evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Car enthusiasts will be treated to Wessex Ferrari at the event where people can enjoy great views, bars and restaurants.
A post on Facebook about the event said: “Thursday nights are strictly static meets organised by individual clubs of which you have to be a member of to attend.All vehicles must be in place by 7.30pm at the latest, after which time no further vehicles will be admitted.”
The car meet on the waterfront will run from 6.30pm until 9pm.