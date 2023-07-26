Made by Me moved from its well known High Street base in Lee to its bigger premises in West Street, Fareham, at the old Hargroves Cycles shop, to accommodate more customers.

READ NOW: Poundland to reduce prices

A grand opening with ribbon cutting took place on Saturday with special offers available as people popped in to enjoy the occasion and see what arts and crafts they could get their hands on.

'Made By Me' Manger Tina Lucey (57) with husband Pete Lucey (55). Picture: Mike Cooter (220723)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Lucey, owner of Made for Me, said: “We had an amazing grand opening weekend with a fabulous bright balloon arch over the door and ribbon cutting. We were very busy with a full studio of painters and our first children’s birthday experience in the new studio on Saturday for Tahlia’s birthday.

“We had a nice mix of regular and new customers and everyone was very impressed with the new studio and how lovely, bright and roomy it is with some very positive feedback that they thoroughly enjoyed their visit and will be back soon.

“We had some specially made orange cakes and gingerbread men biscuits with orange aprons on which were enjoyed by everyone including little Austin in the photo attached. I couldn’t have wished for the opening day to have gone better.”

A previous post on Facebook announcing the move said: “After much thought, and feedback, and some to-ing and fro-ing…we decided some time ago that we really needed bigger, better premises for you, and for ourselves too.

The Harvey family taking part in the open day activities. Picture: Mike Cooter (220723)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to each and every one of our lovely and loyal customers, old and new, you’ve made our little pottery painting studio into a real success. So much so that we very often have to turn you away due to lack of space. To have to turn you guys down when you’ve got a spare few hours and fancy a little creativity is definitely not the way we want to thank you.”