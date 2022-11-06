Louis José has been taken to the vets several times after vomiting blood and becoming unwell. The feline based in Fawcett Road, Southsea, has had multiple tests and has bounced back from the mystery sickness numerous times – only to become unwell again.

His owners are facing mounting medical bills and have set up a fundraiser to help pay for the moggies’ procedures.

'Famous' Southsea cat Louis Jose, of Fawcett Road, has been struck down by a mystery illness with his owners scrambling to find the funds for future medical procedures. Picture: Joana Medeiros.

Joana Medeiros, 39, said the problems began in March this year. She told The News: ‘He just started vomiting blood and being very placid, not wanting to eat or drink.

‘They immediately put him on IV drops and did loads of blood tests. His blood results were all over the place. It seemed to be something autoimmune.’

Ms Mederios said Louis ‘came back to life and was healthy’ after being given steroids and on an IV drip for 48 hours. Medical professionals thought it was a virus. The four-year-old cat was back to his normal self for months, until last week when the problems began again.

‘He was on my lap, then stood up and went on the sofa,’ the nurse added. ‘He vomited a lot of blood, and it was that whole thought of “oh god, here we go again.”’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Jose with Joana Medeiros and her partner Marie. Picture: Joana Medeiros.

After many visits to their local vets – often days apart – Louis was taken to specialist animal centre Anderson Moores, in Winchester. A biopsy was done to Louis’ liver, pancreas and spleen.

Nothing cancerous was found, but Ms Medeiros said her beloved pet’s tests showed he had a heart murmur, changes in his heart tissue, irregular red and white blood cell counts, small intestinal changes and inflammation around the bladder, liver, small intestine, spleen, and increased protein in his urine – which could be related to kidney disease.

Louis is back home and recovering, but his health remains uncertain. Ms Medeiros said: ‘The vets at one point say they’re not sure if he’s going to survive, but then he comes back and he’s just this tiny bunch of love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We just need to find out the problem because this will keep happening. Me and my partner can’t sleep. Our pets are restless. They’re all very anxious and nervous.

'Famous' Southsea cat Louis, of Fawcett Road, has been struck down by a mystery illness. Picture: Joana Medeiros.

‘It’s just the worrying about what we’re going to do. Money is a big issue.’ The nurse said Louis needs a cystoscopy, colonoscopy and further medical scans. She said she took out a £4,000 loan and estimates further treatment will cost £2,500 on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Romanian rescue cat has become well-known among students and locals, relaxing in neighbours’ houses. Ms Medeiros added: ‘He’s the sweetest cat I have ever met in my whole life. He jumped on my shoulder at the rescue place when I met him.

‘Neighbours have come round to give presents to him, because he makes their day better. He’s just very famous in the street. They give him a lot of Dreamies, and even a bouquet of roses once.

Louis has an open diagnosis, with medical professionals unsure about what his wrong with him. Picture: Joana Medeiros.

‘We really appreciate anything people can give. Louis can help so many people and has so much love. He has literally touched people’s lives.’

Advertisement Hide Ad